Bianca Belair Reflects On The Intensity Of The Women’s WarGames Match

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast with O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson, where she talked about a number of topics including her mindset going into the Women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series last month.

Belair said, “WarGames is just in a lane of its own. It’s not just one ring, it’s two rings inside of a steel cage match, it’s two teams against each other. Sometimes you’re on a team with people that you don’t get along with, it’s weapons, it’s ladders, it’s chairs, it’s kendo sticks. People get creative, and they bring in a weapon you’ve never seen before, so it’s a whole lot going on. It’s probably one of the most intense and physically demanding matches that I’ve ever been a part of, but it’s unpredictable, it’s exciting, but it is one of the matches that I do get intimidated by whenever I’m in it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.