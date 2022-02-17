Bianca Belair Reveals Advice That Was Given To Her By John Cena

During an interview with the Mark Andrews: My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast, Bianca Belair talked about her quick loss to Becky Lynch at WWE Summerslam 2021 and her road to redemption:

“I feel like I constantly have to try to check my perspective in WWE and try to look at the bigger picture. Losing in 26 seconds, I was very nervous afterwards of what was going to come out of it and then just seeing all the support behind it. Afterwards, like, ‘Okay, let me show who I am without a title and show that I know who I am, and I can still be the EST without a title. I can still have people behind me.’

I feel like in a way it made me somewhat bigger. After the match, John Cena came up to me, and he said, ‘Set your perspective on the bigger picture and showcase who you are without a title, and one day it will come back around.’ I say I want to show who I am without the title and I feel like I’ve done that, but now it’s time for me to get the title back. At the end of the day, I’m checking my perspective and trying to stay positive after SummerSlam, but at the end of the day, I still have that feeling that I want it to come full circle. I want to get my redemption and rewrite the history of the 26 seconds.”