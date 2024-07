WWE star Bianca Belair appeared on Hot Ones and talked about a number of topics including how she peed herself during her match with 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring winner Nia Jax in the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Belair said, “It’s a reason why I don’t do leg drops anymore. Oh no, you know when it happened, it just happened recently. Queen of the Ring tournament, Nia Jax, took her finish, it’s just like a little [urine].”

You can check out Belair’s comments in the video below.