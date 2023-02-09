Bianca Belair Reveals She Was “Freaking Out” Before Her First Ladder Match

Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women’s Championship against Bayley in a Ladder Match at the 2022 WWE Extreme Rules event. This was Belair’s first Ladder Match.

Belair spoke with Fightful Select for a future interview and revealed that she was “freaking out” before the Ladder Match because she couldn’t find her title belt. While Belair was upset about the missing title, she was informed that it was already hanging high above the ring for the match with Bayley.

Belair praised Bayley and the opportunity to make history with her.

Belair has worked two WarGames matches in her career. She teamed Shayna Baszler, Alba Fyre and current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY for loss to Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae and current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai at the WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames event in 2019, then worked the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames event this past November, teaming with Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim and Becky Lynch for a win over Bayley, Kai, SKY, Ripley and Nikki Cross.

Belair discussed the differences between working NXT and main roster War Games matches, and how being on the babyface or heel side makes a big difference for her.

Belair revealed that the title “Ms. WrestleMania” was given to her by someone backstage, and she used it as motivation to improve her performances year after year.

Belair will defend her title at WrestleMania 39 in early April against the winner of the Women’s Elimination Chamber match on February 18.