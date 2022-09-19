Bianca Belair Says Rumors of The Street Profits Breaking Up Don’t Bother Montez Ford

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on the In The Kliq Podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Belair said that Montez Ford isn’t worried about WWE splitting up The Street Profits.

As PWMania.com previously noted, WWE management reportedly believes Ford has the potential to be a singles star and has pushed for him to split from Angelo Dawkins.

“No, honestly, it doesn’t [bother him]. My husband is someone who lives in the moment. He doesn’t worry about our focus on things that haven’t happened yet, or the possibility of things. He’s very focused on what’s happening in the moment and just being the absolute best version of himself where he is right now. You know, anything that he’s doing to improve himself is to make The Street Profits better. Right now, they’ve been in the run for the Tag Team Titles for a very long time. So his main goal right now is to continue this on with his brother Angelo Dawkins and try to get those Tag Team Titles and then whatever comes in the future is what’s going to happen. I mean, we live by the motto ‘what’s for you, will be for you.’ I will say the future is going to be amazing for him. He has so much potential and I can’t wait until that time comes. But in the meantime, they are a tag team. They have a very strong bond, and they’re going after those Tag Team Titles.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to Fightful for transcription)