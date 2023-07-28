Bianca Belair Says Some Of Her Matches In WWE Aren’t Talked About Enough

Bianca Belair is proud of the reputation she has established for being a performer who always puts on exciting, entertaining matches from bell-to-bell.

However some are talked about more than others.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, “The EST of WWE” spoke about her reputation for being someone fans can count on for a good match virtually every time she steps into the squared circle.

“There’s so many because, like you said, I’m very happy with the reputation I’ve built,” she said. “If you see Bianca Belair in a match, you know it’s going to be a good match with some feats of strength and athleticism. Of course, me main eventing WrestleMania — anybody who is in WWE, their goal is to always main event WrestleMania, and I was able to do that. Also, the work that I’ve done with Becky Lynch, our WrestleMania 38 match, I think was an amazing match.”

While some matches are remembered fondly by fans, others don’t get talked about enough in Belair’s opinion.

“Some matches that I feel like that aren’t talked about enough are the matches that I’ve done with Bayley,” she said. “Our Hell in a Cell match in front of no audience, if you go back and you watch that match, the creativity, what we did in that match, it was really an amazing match.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.