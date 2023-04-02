Bianca Belair Says WrestleMania 39 Is Her Biggest ‘Mania To Date, Comments On Asuka

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair spoke with PWMania.com‘s Ari Barkan during WWE’s WrestleMania 39 Press Junket in Los Angeles this past week. During the discussion, Belair commented on this year’s WrestleMania being her biggest to date.

She said, “I think this is my biggest ‘Mania to date. I mean, with all the factors that play into it, for one, it’s Asuka who I have always considered one of the greatest female wrestlers in the world. When I first came into WWE in 2016, she was NXT champion, and she had one of the longest reigns in NXT. I know what she’s capable of and you know, she’s different now, she has a different look, she has a different attitude. I’m not sure what to expect. So it’s gonna be really tough to prepare for something I don’t know what to expect, but also, this WrestleMania if I win, I’ll be a few weeks or so shy of becoming the longest reigning RAW Women’s Champion, so everything rides on the line at this WrestleMania. I’m excited, but I know what’s at stake here.”

You can see what Belair said in the video below:



