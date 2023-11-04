Bianca Belair Sends Message To IYO SKY Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul News

– Logan Paul has some new items at the official WWE merchandise website. WWE Shop is now selling a new Logan Paul T-shirt, as well as new sweatpants from Ripple Junction, signed cards and merchandise, retro tees, retro hats, new cups and glassware. Check it all out at WWEShop.com.

– “The EST of WWE” is ready for “The Genius of the Sky.” Ahead of the Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY showdown for the WWE Women’s Championship at today’s WWE Crown Jewel 2023 show, the challenger has surfaced on social media with a message for the champion. “For over a year it’s been Damage Control: IYO SKY, Bayley, & Dakota Kai Vs. Me, Myself, & I,” Belair wrote via her official Twitter (X) account. “Now, TONIGHT it’s just me & you Babygirl! IYO SKY. Time to get my lick and title back!” Check out the post below.

– WWE has released their usual premium live event “Ultimate” video on their YouTube channel for today’s WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Check it out below, and join us here today for live coverage of the show.