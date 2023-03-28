Bianca Belair Set To Make A Very Special Entrance At WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with the “In The Kliq” podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Belair said that she will be making her own ring gear again for WrestleMania 39:

“Well, I’ll tell you this. I just started it and I’m literally as I’m doing this interview, I’m sitting here sewing. I have a needle in my hand. My fingers hurt. I’m having to do most of the stuff by hand. I’ve packed my sewing machine. But yeah, I mean, we’re going Hollywood. So you know, you got to go all out and that’s what I’m doing. It’s WrestleMania. I’m trying to keep the streak of making my own gear. My schedule is getting very busy being, you know, champ life and appearances and everything. I can’t go out there unless I’ve made my own gear. It gives me a sense of pride and I love how my fans appreciate it. I just want to always deliver for them as well.”

If she’ll make a big entrance to the ring at WrestleMania like she did last year:

“Of course. That’s what’s exciting about WrestleMania. It’s not just the matches. Everybody’s anticipating what the gear is going to look like? What is the entrance going to look like? I had the TSU band last year bring me out, and I’m like, ‘Wow. What can I possibly do to top that?’ So, you know, I have something planned and it’s very sentimental to me, and I’m excited about it. I just want this Mania to be, you know, not just about me. I’m building my legacy here and I want my legacy to not just be what people remember what I do, but they remember how I made them feel and inspired. I want it to be bigger than me. I’m just trying to bring that to the table, but I’m very excited about my entrance this year.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)