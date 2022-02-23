Bianca Belair Shares ‘Special Moment’ During Feud With Doudrop

Bianca Belair is on her way to WrestleMania 38 as she is slated to challenge Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

While speaking with Luke Owen of WrestleTalk at a recent BT Sport event, Belair discussed her feud with Doudrop:

“Doudrop’s really fun – I love to get in the ring with Doudrop. I loved that feud too because I feel like I got to show a different side of me. I’m used to being the person in there that’s the bigger person and stronger and tougher, but Doudrop, she’s a strong competitor so I got to show more of my athleticism with her. But to be able to finally KOD her after she had been running from me week after week, I feel like that was a special moment there, and I really wanted to prove that I was the strongEST. I train all the time for it, and it was just my moment to prove it in that moment.”