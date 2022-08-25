Bianca Belair Signs With WME to Represent Her in All Career Endeavors

According to Variety, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has signed a contract with WME (William Morris Endeavor) to be represented in all aspects of her career.

According to the story, the Hollywood agency will work to build her in podcasting, acting, marketing, and other areas.

Belair signed with WWE in 2016. She was promoted to the main roster in 2020 after being pushed as one of the brand’s top stars.

Belair won the women’s Royal Rumble match in 2021 and the SmackDown Women’s Championship in a match against Sasha Banks at WrestleMania. WWE touted the match as the first time two Black women headlined WrestleMania. At SummerSlam 2021, Belair was defeated by Becky Lynch for the title.

Belair defeated Lynch to win the RAW Women’s Championship at this year’s SummerSlam.

Belair is one of the top names in WWE, and for a long time, many in the company believed she could be the next star to transcend the business. Her agreement with WME is a step in that direction.