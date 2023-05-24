Bianca Belair Talks About Her New Hulu Reality Show, Building Her WWE Legacy

Bianca Belair recently spoke with PEOPLE for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The EST of WWE” spoke about building her legacy, her new reality show and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On building her legacy: “I’m building my legacy right now. It’s special and not anything like what I would have imagined when I first started wrestling. It’s very busy, very demanding, but at the same time I get to bring my family along with me and we’re having fun.”

On her relationship with Montez Ford and how The Street Profits are just as energetic in real life: “As far as my husband? Who you get in the ring is who I get at home. He’s bouncing around, yelling and screaming. That’s him at seven o’clock in the morning. He’s a human being that’s just full of so much joy.”

On her new reality show on Hulu: “It’s really the most fun-filled, positive show that’s just focused on us and our relationship.”

On how grateful she is for her career and family: “I’m blessed to do what I love with the person I love. My husband, we travel together, we work together, we are together all the time. We’re just best friends.”

Check out the complete interview at PEOPLE.com.