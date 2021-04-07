Bianca Belair Talks About How Her Path To WWE Was “Unique”

In an interview with tampabay.com, Bianca Belair talked about how she wasn’t a wrestling growing up and her journey into WWE:

“My path to WWE was unique. I didn’t know it was a dream until it became my reality. But I didn’t find wrestling. Wrestling found me.”

“I think the most difficult thing for me was I feel like I was playing catchup in trying to learn the history of the business and the art part of performing. I would say (the character Bianca Belair) is pretty much how I am, but just amped up to 1000.”

Triple H was also quoted in the interview:

“When she came in and tried out for us, I don’t know that she knew necessarily what we were. She came in and was just this crazy stud athlete, and then you see she’s just an amazing person and that charisma shines through.”