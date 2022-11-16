Bianca Belair Talks About Possibly Being In A Film With Dwayne Johnson, John Cena

Bianca Belair recently spoke with the folks from Metro U.K. to promote the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view later this month.

During the discussion, the Raw Women’s Champion spoke about wanting to explore opportunities outside of wrestling, on potentially working alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson or John Cena in a movie and how she wants to attract more attention on WWE and the wrestling business.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On wanting to explore other opportunities outside of wrestling: “I’m super excited for it. I’m someone who – I don’t like to sit still at all, I like to do everything. I like to utilize all of my talents. At one point in my life I’d have never thought of being a WWE superstar, and now I am.”

On how despite that interest she’s always a WWE Superstar first and wants to get more eyes on the product: “I can’t think of myself as anything other than a WWE superstar! I’m still in the business, I’m just getting started, I’m still honing my craft. I have so much more to do, but right now I’m just multitasking and go outside the wrestling bubble and bring more eyes to the product. that’s my goal.”

On potentially getting to work with John Cena or The Rock in the movies: “I would love to! One day, it would be a dream come true if I was in a movie with The Rock or John Cena. They’re the ones that have the blueprint of transitioning and doing multiple things. That’d be a dream come true.”

Check out the complete Bianca Belair interview by visiting Metro.co.uk.