Bianca Belair Teases She Has Unfinished Business With Charlotte Flair

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair discussed a possible match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania in an interview with WrestleRant Radio.

She said, “It’s going to happen, I mean, it just makes so much sense. Rhea and I have been going at it for years in NXT where [we were] fighting to take Shayna Baszler, Shayna Baszler era of NXT, we were fighting to take her down. Rhea got her, I didn’t. I went after Rhea again, I failed. We crossed paths at the Royal Rumble [2021] where I won and went on to Wrestlemania. I won my first title at Wrestlemania, she won her first title that same Wrestlemania. So, like, we’re on equal sides doing amazing things and we’re eventually going to cross paths.”

However, Belair also teased that she has unfinished business with Charlotte Flair…

“I still have my short-term goal in my head to take down all Four Horsewomen. I’ve got Charlotte left.”

As previously stated, Ric Flair believes Charlotte vs. Bianca Belair could be as big as Steve Austin vs. The Rock.

You can check out the complete interview below: