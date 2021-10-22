Bianca Belair Tops PWI’s Top 150 Women List For 2021

Former WWE Smackdown women’s champion Bianca Belair topped the 2021 PWI Women’s 150 list. The full evaluation period was October 1st 2020 through September 30th 2021 with the following criteria.
– In-Ring Achievement (championships, tournaments, win-loss record)
– Influence (in one’s home promotion and the industry at large)
– Technical Ability
– Breadth and Quality of Competition
– Activity
The top ten were as follows:
1. Bianca Belair
2. Utami Hayashishita
3. Deonna Purrazzo
4. Britt Baker
5. Thunder Rosa
6. Sasha Banks
7. Syuri
8. Io Shirai
9. Tam Nakano
10. Raquel Gonzalez
The digital edition of our #Womens150 issue is available now via Zinio: https://t.co/NzjM8H3jWO pic.twitter.com/NTG6YMnV84
— PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) (@OfficialPWI) October 21, 2021