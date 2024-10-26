Bianca Belair Wants WWE WrestleMania Women’s Match Without Titles

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair spoke with Good Karma Wrestling about several topics, including one of her company’s goals for the future.

Belair said, “I’ve accomplished a lot to quickly. I’ve main evented WrestleMania Night One, I would love to main event WrestleMania Night Two because I feel like that’s a whole ‘nother status type of thing. I would love to be part of a women’s match that doesn’t even have a title. I would love to get to a WrestleMania where both women’s titles are defended, the tag team titles are defended, but we also have a women’s match on the card that, the storyline’s just so great that we don’t necessarily have to have a title. I feel like the men do it all the time, and I feel like it would show how much the women’s roster has evolved because that’s how much talent that we have. We just need more matches, we just have so many women. Being in a tag team was one of my goals, I had never done that before. I wanted to be a tag team champion. It’s new, it’s fresh. I also look up to people like Becky Lynch and Bayley, who have accomplished so much, but they also do so much for the division, they elevate the division, and I want my name to be in the same conversation as them. I feel like you know that you’re doing something right when you have enough equity to where you can reach out and help pull people up and leave this division better than it was when you came. They’ve done that, I want to do that, and I feel like I’m able to do that, starting with the tag team division and help elevate it, put more girls on the scene, showcase their talents. That’s one of my goals, to continue to elevate our women’s roster.”

You can check out Belair’s comments in the video below.

