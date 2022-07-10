Bianca Belair’s WWE Survivor Series 2021 Ring Attire Has Been Stolen

The ring attire that Bianca Belair wore for the 2021 WWE Survivor Series event is missing.

The top WWE star warned fans on her Instagram story that if they see the ring gear being sold online, it was stolen. A photo of Belair’s 2021 Survivor Series ring attire can be seen above.

“If y’all ever see my Raw Survivor Series gear being sold online…just know it’s stolen…” Belair wrote.

Belair represented Team RAW (Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina) at the event in November of last year. They won the 5-on-5 women’s Survivor Series elimination match against Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Toni Storm).

The WWE RAW Women’s Champion recently defeated Carmella in a successful title defense at the Money in the Bank event. As of this writing, Belair has no opponent lined up for SummerSlam, which takes place later this month in Nashville, Tennessee.