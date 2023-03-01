Big AEW vs. MLW Match Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 Event

GCW has announced that a singles match between AEW’s Jon Moxley and MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards will take place at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 event on Thursday, March 30.

“It’s been 13 years since these two clashed one-on-one in the ring. That last meeting was a time limit draw. A wrestler can change a lot in 13 years… But one that hasn’t changed for these two athletes – they are out for BLOOD! Jon Moxley vs Davey Richards,” Barnett wrote in the tweet seen below.

Moxley and Richards previously wrestled to a time-limit draw at an HWA event in February 2010.

This will be Moxley’s fifth appearance at Bloodsport. He had previously defeated Biff Busick, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Chris Dickinson, but Barnett defeated him in 2021. Richards’ only appearance in Bloodsport was in 2021, when he defeated Yuya Uemura.

Bloodsport 9 will take place at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles during WrestleMania 39 Weekend and will be broadcast live on FITE.