Big Bill Comments on His Confrontation With Actor Ken Jeong

AEW Star Big Bill recently appeared on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as his confrontation with actor Ken Jeong on an episode of AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights:

His stare-down with actor Ken Jeong:

“Jungle Boy was getting beat up, and I had no idea that Chow from the Hangover was there… I was just stalking [Jungle Boy], and he went to the barricade, and I just thought it would be a random fan I thought I could taunt. I looked up and it was him. I was completely taken off guard.”

Big Bill talks had an unexpected stare down with actor Ken Jeong (a.k.a. Mr. Chow from The Hangover) at AEW: Dynamite in Los Angeles. He shares that story along with his journey to AEW, including his first meetings with Tony Khan, MJF and Wardlow. He speaks to tagging with Lee Moriarty and working with Stokely Hathaway and The Firm. Big Bill also candidly details his struggle with anxiety and depression, his path to sobriety, and the help he’s had to share his story. Plus, he recalls what it was like to return to wrestling during the pandemic, working a ladder match with the Hardy Boys, the advice that Chris Jericho gave him upon his return to wrestling, the five-second rule that keeps him going, and his recent engagement to Lexy Nair.