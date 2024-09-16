Big Bill Getting Married In December, Talks Being Over 4 Years Sober

Big Bill recently appeared as a guest on the Rasslin’ podcast on Barstool Sports for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about being over four years sober, and how he plans to get married this December.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On being nearly five years sober: “I’ve been pretty open about my problems. My alcoholism was horrendous, and now four years sober, going to be coming up on five years sober around the Super Bowl upcoming year. It’s been quite a journey, man. I mean, my career, you know, ups and then downs, ups, downs, and now I’m definitely on an upswing. I feel like now I have a second chance. A second chance, not just at wrestling, but a second chance at life.”

On getting married this December: “I have a very good life. I have my fiancé who I’m getting married to in December. I love her family. I have our dogs. I have a second chance at life because for a while there, that didn’t seem like it was going to continue. It got really bad. I have a second chance at life. So it’s like, I gotta put 100% into everything I’m doing. At work, it’s like, don’t complain, put your head down, work hard, do what you’re told, and eventually it’s gonna pay off.”

For the complete interview, visit Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.