Big Bill Hopes Enzo Amore aka Real1 “Gets Another Shot In Pro Wrestling”

AEW star Big Bill (formerly Big Cass) spoke with Brandon F. Walker about his former tag team partner Enzo Amore aka Real1.

Bill said, “Still good friends with Enzo. He’s the fucking man. Enzo is…people ask me about Enzo about the time, and I tell them, he might be the only person I know that’s a one of one. There’s no one else on the planet like him. He is a one of one. You cannot replicate him. He is an incredibly talented guy, man. One of one. He is a unique breed, man. I love Enzo.

I really hope he gets another shot in pro wrestling. He’s too talented to not. He’s too talented to not. He’s so clever, unique. Wrote most of his own promos. He’s just a funny guy, he’s very clever, he’s very unique, one of one. He walks in a room and you just know he’s there without even looking. Enzo is a one of one. I can’t say that about many people I’ve come across. He’s a one of one.”

(quote courtesy of Colin Tessier)