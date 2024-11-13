Big Bill Opens Up About Contract Talks With TNA Wrestling

AEW star Big Bill appeared on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a number of topics, including asking TNA Wrestling for a full-time contract before ultimately signing with All Elite Wrestling.

Bill said, “Per show. For a certain amount of time, I couldn’t do certain other promotions. That ran out. Then I was on a handshake deal. I had started hearing that maybe there was interest other places. I asked them for a contract, they were like, ‘Ah, we don’t want to pay that much.’ I totally understand that. That’s what I thought I could get elsewhere. I worked on a handshake deal with them, and then the opportunity came with AEW.”

