Big Bill Recalls Speaking With Triple H Before Signing With TNA Wrestling

AEW star Big Bill appeared on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a number of topics, including speaking with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque prior to signing with TNA Wrestling in 2021.

Bill said, “I talked briefly to Finn when Impact offered me to go there. I was like, ‘WWE has done so much for me in terms of rehab and they’ve paid a lot of money. I don’t want to insult them.’ He said, ‘Just talk to Hunter. He’ll understand.’ Before I went to Impact, I texted Hunter and wanted to let them know, super appreciative. ‘I’m super appreciative. I’m not ready to come back to WWE. I want to go do this. Down the road, we’ll see.’ He was super cool about it. That’s exactly what he said, ‘Do what you have to do, down the road.’ That’s the only time I reached out to them at that point.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)