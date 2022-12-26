Big Bill (W. Morrissey) and Lexy Nair Announce Engagement (Photo)

W. Morrissey and Lexy Nair of AEW are set to marry, with Nair announcing their engagement on Christmas Eve.

The AEW interviewer took to Twitter to announce her engagement to Morrissey, who is currently known as Big Bill in AEW.

In the post, she stated, “Mr. & Mrs. Morrissey coming soon…”

Lexy has been a member of All Elite Wrestling since 2020, while Morrissey made his debut in August.

On behalf of PWMania.com, our congratulations to the happy couple. AEW also congratulated the happy couple: