Big Bill Wants Showdown Against Hikuleo, Reveals Interest In Stand-Up Comedy

Big Bill wants to be a big stand-up comedy act.

And that’s no joke.

The pro wrestling veteran formerly known as Will Morrissey recently appeared as a guest on the Comedy Store Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about wanting a match against NJPW star Hikuleo, as well as his aspirations to pursue a stand-up comedy career.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On Hikuleo: “I want to work with Hikuleo. Like I was talking about before, being able to dig deep into the arsenal and being able to pull out some more athletic things and show people what I can do. Hikuleo would be perfect. I think that’s a match that I’d really like to have.”

On wanting to pursue stand-up: “I think so, yeah (I’m gonna try more stand-up comedy). For sure. I mean, I didn’t (know it would) go that well the other night… and it’s fun as sh*t man and that feeling, that’s a real good feeling when you come off stage, that adrenaline rush. It was awesome so I’m definitely gonna pursue it. I’ve already been taking more notes and stuff.”

Check out the complete Big Bill interview by visiting AudioBoom.com. H/T to POST Wrestling for transcribing the above quotes.