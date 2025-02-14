Big Boom! A.J. Files To Trademark His In-Ring Name

Costco guy Big Boom! A.J. filed to trademark his in-ring name with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on February 11th for merchandising purposes and entertainment services.

A.J. faced QT Marshall in a singles match for AEW during the Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show in November 2024. This was A.J.’s first match for the company, which he ended up winning.

You can check out the full description below:

“G & S: Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Hats; Shorts; Pants”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring music, humor, current events, and food, store, and product reviews distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a a group of social media influencers; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”