Big Cass Makes His Debut With Impact Wrestling At Rebellion PPV

Former WWE star Big Cass made his Impact Wrestling debut at the Rebellion PPV event. Billed as W. Morrissey, he took Eric Young’s place in Violent By Design’s match against Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards, James Storm, and Willie Mack. Morrissey picked up the win for his team.
.@TheCaZXL is taking @TheEricYoung's place in this match! #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/peTpojuNC8
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 26, 2021
Big boot from @TheCaZXL sends Storm crashing to the outside. #IMPACTRebellion | #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/rxHcgWjQp1
— 𝐉𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 26, 2021
BOOM!!
And you CAN'T. TEACH. THAT!#IMPACTRebellion | #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/WbqgFijTV2
— 𝐉𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 26, 2021
EAST RIVER CROSSING! @TheCaZXL #IMPACTRebellion | #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/l3f0RMijcU
— 𝐉𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 26, 2021