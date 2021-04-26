Big Cass Makes His Debut With Impact Wrestling At Rebellion PPV

Former WWE star Big Cass made his Impact Wrestling debut at the Rebellion PPV event. Billed as W. Morrissey, he took Eric Young’s place in Violent By Design’s match against Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards, James Storm, and Willie Mack. Morrissey picked up the win for his team.

