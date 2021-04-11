Big Cass Saves JTG At WrestleMania Weekend Event While Wearing Shad Gaspard T-Shirt

Former WWE stars Big Cass and JTG appeared at a VxS event on Friday night in Tampa, FL. JTG was attacked after winning a match and Cass, wearing a Shad Gaspard t-shirt, made the save. You can check out GIFs from Cass’ appearance below:

Big Cass/Caz XL not sure of his name now.. but he looked great last night! Peep the shirt 👀 and check the thread for the height on the choke slam #WatchVXS pic.twitter.com/hVTlhv4mCK — NailsAndNY – Egomaniac (@NailsAndNY) April 10, 2021