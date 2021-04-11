Big Cass Saves JTG At WrestleMania Weekend Event While Wearing Shad Gaspard T-Shirt


PWMania.com Staff


Former WWE stars Big Cass and JTG appeared at a VxS event on Friday night in Tampa, FL. JTG was attacked after winning a match and Cass, wearing a Shad Gaspard t-shirt, made the save. You can check out GIFs from Cass’ appearance below:

