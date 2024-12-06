Big Change Coming To WWE Monday Night RAW Once It Moves To Netflix

According to PWInsider.com, WWE is preparing for a big change in how RAW will air once it moves to Netflix in January 2025.

The report mentioned that RAW will air live regardless of where it is being held and whether it is a live show or a taped show, which is the case if the company goes to a location overseas like Saudi Arabia or Europe.

When WWE is on tour in Europe leading up to WrestleMania 41, RAW will air live in the United States in the afternoon based on the time zone difference.

This means the typical time delay of waiting until 8PM ET for the show to air in the U.S. will be eliminated. Fans can expect the show to stream live as it happens and be made available on-demand (VOD) shortly after the broadcast concludes.