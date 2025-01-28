Big Change In Betting Lines For Royal Rumble After Go-Home Episode Of WWE Raw

Leon Blackman of OddsChecker.com sent along the following:

CM Punk Surges in Betting to Win 2025 Royal Rumble

Oddsmakers have slashed CM Punk’s price to win this weekend’s highly anticipated Royal Rumble.

Over the past week, CM Punk’s price to win the iconic match has been cut from 5/1 to 6/4, translating to an increase in implied probability from 17% to 40%.

The percentage of bettors backing CM Punk on the Oddschecker platform has also risen sharply, climbing from 13% to 26% so far on Tuesday.

John Cena remains the betting favorite to win the Royal Rumble, but his position has weakened over the past week.

Cena’s odds have drifted from 8/11 to 11/10, with his probability of victory dipping from 58% to 48%.

Cena had been dominating the betting before this week, taking 35% of bets over the past three months. CM Punk is next with 18% of total wagers.

Other wrestlers near the top of the betting include Roman Reigns (4/1) and Seth Rollins (5/1).

Among them, Rollins has proven the more popular choice with Oddschecker users, taking 7% of total bets this week.

“The betting markets have swung overnight on Monday with John Cena’s position as the favorite for the Royal Rumble weakening,” Blackman stated. “His odds have drifted from 8/11 to 11/10 over the past couple of days as the interest in another wrestler intensifies. CM Punk, has seen his odds drastically cut over the past week, going from 5/1 to 6/4 to win the iconic match up. It will be interesting to follow this market through the week to see if bettors continue to side away from Cena winning the bout.

