Big Changes Made To WWE WrestleMania 36 Card?

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, there has been a shakeup in regards to the planned WWE Wrestlemania 36 card. Meltzer was told that the two key matches that have changed are Roman Reigns vs. The Fiend and John Cena vs. Elias and a total of five to six matches are being changed. Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez speculated that The Fiend would now be facing either Bill Goldberg or John Cena.

Meltzer noted that Bayley vs. Naomi was originally planned for Wrestlemania and that could be one of the changes with the match now taking place in Saudi Arabia and Lacey Evans being teased for another title opportunity.

Meltzer added that most of the changes are from the Smackdown brand but there is at least one change from RAW.