Big Clue Regarding Rey Mysterio’s Mystery Partner At Fanatics Fest NYC

Rey Mysterio’s mystery partner is the talk of the wrestling town in New York City this weekend.
Ahead of today’s Fanatics Fest NYC event at 3pm EST., the buzz surrounding the mystery partner for the WWE Hall of Fame legend has picked up.
Wrestle Votes is reporting that the mystery partner for Mysterio will not be a wrestler, but instead a “pop culture icon.”
Much larger wrestling presence today here at @Fanatics Fest 2024 in NYC.
Hearing that the surprise ‘Superstar Entrance’ with Rey Mysterio at 3pm isn’t a wrestling superstar but rather a pop culture icon… #FanaticsFest
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 17, 2024