Big E Addresses How Long He Will Be Out of the WWE Ring, His Mental Health

Big E, a wrestler for the WWE, claims that doctors have assured him that he will fully recover from the broken neck he sustained when taking a belly-to-belly throw from Ridge Holland at ringside on SmackDown on March 11.

Big E tweeted last week that his C1 vertebrae aren’t yet producing bone and that the current plan is to get further scans done at the one-year mark, then assess how everything is progressing. In that tweet, he claimed that he felt “tremendous” and that surgery was no longer an option.

Big E has provided an update on that recent tweet, telling ESPN’s Marc Raimondi that his neck will be examined at the six- and nine-month marks but that until he is seen a year after the injury, in March 2023, doctors do not think they will know for sure how long he will be sidelined.

Despite the current setback that will keep him out of the ring for at least a full year, Big E said he is appreciative that doctors have stated he will make a full recovery from the broken neck.

During the exchange with Holland on March 11, Big E damaged the C1 and C6 cervical vertebrae. When he came out of the suplex on top of his head, it was obvious that something was wrong. Doctors explained to him how this kind of fall may have resulted in a stroke, paralysis, or even death, he told ESPN.

“It’s very sobering to hear that,” he said. “… I think to be great at something like [pro wrestling], or at least to be competent, you can’t spend all your time worrying about possibly fatal injuries or breaking your neck. You have to go out there and be free and in the moment. I think a lot of us as performers don’t spend a lot of time thinking about that stuff. I never thought I would be.”

The spine of Big E was not displaced, and his ligaments, nerves, or spinal cord were all unharmed.

Big E stated that he has been utilizing a bone stimulator machine, has undergone stem cell therapy, and is taking calcium supplements while he is recovering. Other than that, he is just leading a normal life while he waits to learn when he will be able to return to action.

The former WWE Champion added that his mental health has not been particularly affected by the recovery. He continues to exercise and has been meditating a lot. Big E stated that his target weight is leaner and that he is currently 245 pounds. Big E was last listed by WWE as weighing 285 pounds, however this is probably an exaggeration. The 5-foot-11 professional wrestler claimed he is not as strong as he once was but is starting to regain his abs.

“Honestly, it hasn’t been a dark period,” Big E said of his recovery. “I’m so thankful for all the people who checked in on me and reached out, who have concerns. I’m not saying I’m perfect. I’m not saying every day is the greatest ever for me. But I really haven’t struggled with that type of stuff.”