Big E And Kris Yim Officially Get Married

WWE veteran Big E is officially a married man, having recently tied the knot with his long-time partner, Kris Yim. Videos from the ceremony shared on social media featured several wrestling stars in attendance, including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Kofi Kingston, Austin Creed, and Michin, who is also Kris Yim’s sister. Peter Rosenberg even posted a video from the reception on his Instagram stories.

Big E and Kris Yim got engaged in May 2025, and the couple has been dating since 2024. Despite officially retiring from wrestling in February, Big E remains under contract with WWE. He has not competed since suffering a neck injury in 2022 and is currently working as a host and analyst for WWE’s pre-show and post-show events.

On behalf of PWMania.com, we extend our congratulations to the happy couple.