Big E. and Tucker React To Sexual Misconduct Allegations Made On Several Wrestlers

Big E. and Tucker took to Twitter on Thursday night to comment on the sexual misconduct allegations that have come out through the #SpeakingOut hashtag. Numerous talents, including NWA Vice President David Lagana, Jim Cornette, Jordan Devlin, Travis Banks, Mikey Whiplash and others have all been accused. You can check out their tweets below:

I pray our industry is swiftly rid of all these predators & abusers. To everyone brave enough to tell their story, I’m so sorry you had to endure this. #SpeakingOut

The things I have read today have made me sick to my stomach.

To anyone Speaking Out I’m sorry you had to go through these things, thank you for your courage.

To my colleagues, if you ever need a confidant at work it would be my honor.

Sex abuse needs to end.#SpeakingOut

— TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) June 19, 2020