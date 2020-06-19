Big E. and Tucker React To Sexual Misconduct Allegations Made On Several Wrestlers

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Big E. and Tucker took to Twitter on Thursday night to comment on the sexual misconduct allegations that have come out through the #SpeakingOut hashtag. Numerous talents, including NWA Vice President David Lagana, Jim Cornette, Jordan Devlin, Travis Banks, Mikey Whiplash and others have all been accused. You can check out their tweets below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR