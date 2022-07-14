Big E Believes He Will Be “At Peace” if He Will Never Be Able to Wrestle Again

WWE Superstar Big E recently spoke with TMZ for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Big E talked about his recovery from a broken neck and if he will be “at peace” if he is never able to wrestle again.

“Yeah, I think so. Honestly, my philosophy as a human being is learning to be content with whatever life brings you. I’m so grateful to not be in a wheelchair, but if I was, I would have to adjust to life in a wheelchair. That’s just how I am programmed. If I spend hours or days or weeks kind of mourning where I’m at in life, and life not being what I want it to be, that doesn’t serve me,” Big E said.

“Worrying about it [and] stressing about it only hurts me. It’s not useful. I think I’ll be at peace with whatever happens. Whether I can wrestle again, I’ll be at peace with that. If I can’t wrestle again, so be it. My limbs work. I get to do this [moves fingers]. It could have been very different for me. There’s a lot of life to live regardless.”

“I’ve been with this company for 13 years. That means a lot of Saturdays and Sundays in Poughkeepsie and Kalamazoo and the most random towns. But now I get to live my life a little bit and see some friends and I’m enjoying just being human.”

(quotes courtesy of F4WOnline.com)