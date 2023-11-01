Big E Calls The Growth Of The Usos Career “Beyond Impressive”

For several years, The Usos and The New Day have had countless classic matches, whether on television or at premium live events.

In recent years, the two teams have split up, with Big E currently out with a broken neck while Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston remain a tag team. As part of The Bloodline storyline, Jey and Jimmy Uso have split up, with Jey on RAW and Jimmy on SmackDown.

Big E was asked to name his favorite match while appearing on the UnDrafted AllStarz Podcast Show, which led to praise for The Usos.

“My favorite match is probably….so we had a Hell in a Cell match with The Usos. At the time, tag team wrestling had really not been elevated like that. Like, you never have an opportunity to have 30 minutes on a pay-per-view inside of a Hell in a Cell, right? Guys are incredible to see where The Usos have gone now. To see the way they’ve elevated their careers is just beyond impressive.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)