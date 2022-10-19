Big E. Comments On Hangman Page Injury, Updates With Videos & Photos

The wrestling world has taken to social media to comment on “Hangman” Adam Page following last night’s AEW Dynamite.

As seen during the show, Page was battling Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship when the match was stopped and called off, with the commentators reacting as Page was stretchered out of the ring.

Following the show, several from the wrestling world took to Twitter to comment on the situation. Check out some of the tweets below.

Praying for Hangman. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) October 19, 2022

Mox vs Hangman gets cut early due to Hangman getting hurt. Landed on his neck after taking a lariat. Hope Hangman will be alright with nothing too serious to delay his career. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Lrc5wS2xp9 — 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧•𝙋𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙤𝙝 ❌ (@TranquiloSZN) October 19, 2022

They are literally taking the ropes down to take hangman Adam page out of the ring on a stretcher. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/9hwcUQSAuK — Marshall Lloyd 🏆 (@Dawgsfaninin) October 19, 2022

Stretcher is out for Hangman pic.twitter.com/JYkQaqyZjU — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 19, 2022