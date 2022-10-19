Big E. Comments On Hangman Page Injury, Updates With Videos & Photos

By
Matt Boone
-

The wrestling world has taken to social media to comment on “Hangman” Adam Page following last night’s AEW Dynamite.

As seen during the show, Page was battling Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship when the match was stopped and called off, with the commentators reacting as Page was stretchered out of the ring.

Following the show, several from the wrestling world took to Twitter to comment on the situation. Check out some of the tweets below.

