Big E Comments On Racial Slur Used At Him, Jim Cornette Calls Out Wendy’s

– Big E spoke out about having a racial slur used towards him when he was a child:

I was no older than 8 when a white girl called me a “nigger” in daycare. Probably sometime after I was building a fort with tree branches & playing kickball. https://t.co/xobvZ6vVKj — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) June 2, 2020

– Jim Cornette announced on Twitter that he is boycotting the Wendy’s fast food chain. There has been an online movement to boycott the chain after it was reported by BusinessInsider.com that CEO James Bodenstedt donated more than $440,000 to Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.