Big E Comments On The State of The Wrestling Industry

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, WWE Champion Big E commented on the state of the wrestling industry now that companies like AEW are on the rise:

“It’s exciting. Watching wrestling in the mid-90s to late 90s and the Monday Night Wars, that was, to me, that felt like the golden era. We all have different golden eras, but for me as a kid, I love that era so much. It is an exciting time and for me, personally, I’m glad that so many other extremely talented performers have the opportunity to showcase their skills and that there is a place for people to work and show how good they are. If anything, it should force us in WWE to say, ‘Hey, let’s show that we’re the best. Let’s step up here and show we can put on barnburner shows every single week.’

That’s the beautiful thing, it’s a kick in the ass for the industry. It’s a positive thing all around. I love to see talented people do their thing. I have nothing negative to say about the state of wrestling and where we’re at right now. It’s a hot time. I’m not just a guy on the show. I’m put in the captain’s seat and if the shows aren’t good, that’s on me. I’m expected to be the one to help bring the tide up. We’re all supposed to rise together and I’m supposed to help drive that ship. I’m excited about the industry. I don’t think it’s time to complain. There are people who want to poke holes in things, if anything, let’s focus on us and getting better and putting on better shows and giving fans what they want and really spearhead this time in our industry.”