Big E Comments on Triple H Becoming the Head of Creative in WWE

WWE Superstar Big E recently spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Big E commented on Triple H becoming the head of creative in WWE:

“My phone was really just inundated with people wanting to talk about it. I’ll just speak to my experience with Hunter as a boss, you know, in NXT, I think he has an incredible, creative mind. I think there are a ton of talents who have a great rapport with him. I think this next period in the company’s history and in this run, I think it’s got a lot of people excited. I think it’s an exciting time. So I’m, I’m intrigued to see how things shake out. But I think it’s, I think it’s gonna be good. I really do think it’s gonna be good. I think it’s gonna get the fans ignited and for people who became lapse fans, like hopefully, they’ll give us another shot and for people who’ve already been there, I think they’re going to be excited about what’s to come.”

You can watch the interview below: