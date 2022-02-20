Big E Did Not Expect To Be Reunited With Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

During an interview with talkSPORT.com, Big E talked about being reunited with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods as a result of his move to Smackdown from WWE RAW:

“My focus has been on controlling what I can. We’ve had several interviews and I’m sure I’ve already talked your ears off about meditation and how much that has helped me. But, that’s my job. I focus on being the performer and do the very best with what I’m given, that’s my focus. But, I don’t want any of that to be perceived as me taking away from being with Kofi and Woods. That’s my greatest delight. For me, it was a transition I will say I did not expect at this time in my career. I had hoped to climb back and try once again to win back the WWE championship. But, we have a pretty big champion [Roman Reigns] and pretty big title on SmackDown as well so, you never know.”