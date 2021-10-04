Big E Discusses “Escape The Undertaker” Interactive Movie, His Conditioning

Big E made an appearance on Busted Open to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

His conditioning:

“One of the things that I’ve been able to do this last year or so is my weight has really come down. I dipped into the 240’s yesterday. I was like 248 after a workout. I’ve typically been about 250-255. For the longest time, I was about 305-310, way heavier than I needed to be. I think losing weight, being better with my diet, and adding more cardio days has been important to me. When you’re in this position as WWE Champion, you can’t be a big guy who only has 10 minutes in you and you’re barely getting through matches. I felt the difference with those lifestyle changes. Also, just having that last year or so to get my feet wet as a singles alone and doing the I.C. stuff really helped me with my conditioning.”

Being part of the interactive movie “Escape The Undertaker” on Netflix that comes out October 5th:

“It’s fun. I grew up on those ‘choose your own adventure style books’. Those were so cool as a kid. I love those. This is in a very similar vein. You, as a member of the Netflix audience, get an opportunity to select which direction the three of us go in when we are in Undertaker’s creepy mansion. It’s fun, light, but kind of scary at times. It has that horror element of course because it’s Undertaker and Halloween is right around the corner.”