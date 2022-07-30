Big E Explains Why He Has No Ill Will Towards Ridge Holland Following Neck Injury

Earlier this year, Big E broke his neck during a tag team bout on WWE SmackDown.

Ridge Holland gave Big E a belly-to-belly, and Big E fell to the top of his head. He was taken to the hospital, where a broken neck was discovered. The good news is that he has no spinal injury and won’t need surgery.

Big E recently spoke with The MMA Hour for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Big E noted that he has no ill will against Holland for the botched spot.

“We’re good, man. Things happen. It’s a part of what we sign up for. It’s not something I ever would have wanted, but it happened. Me hating him or holding a grudge doesn’t help me at all.” said Big E, “He’s been very apologetic, so we’re good man. I hold no ill will against him at all.

I generally think he’s a good human being. I truly do. I’ve enjoyed our interaction prior, and I wish him well. I don’t want this to be the albatross around his neck, whether I have to retire early or not. I can hug my loved ones. I can live my life. My life is good. So, there’s no ill will whatsoever.”

You can watch The MMA Hour featuring Big E below: