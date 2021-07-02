Big E Feels He Has Lost Momentum Since WWE WrestleMania 37

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Big E commented on being part of the men’s 2021 Money in the Bank ladder match and when he plans to recapture the Intercontinental title:

“Very soon [I will win back the Intercontinental Championship]. Very soon. Why not SummerSlam? That’ll be a great time to reclaim it. Why not SummerSlam? Picture someone walking around [with a title and the Money in the Bank briefcase]. That’s the plan. Have that Money in the Bank briefcase in [one hand and the Intercontinental Championship in the other]. I wanna be weighed down like Deontay Wilder. I wanna be so heavy going to the ring with titles with briefcases that if I do lose, I’d have the excuse that it was all the briefcases and the titles that weighed me down. Anyways, I wanna be draped. Just litter me with stuff.”

“So, for me, this is about getting on track. I really feel like my momentum has slowed since Wrestlemania, and now, it’s time to get that back going.”