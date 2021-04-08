Rapper Wale Performing Big E’s Theme At WrestleMania

WWE has announced that rapper Wale will perform Big E’s “Feel The Power” theme song during Night Two of WrestleMania 37 as he defends the Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Match.

WWE previously announced that Ash Costello will perform Rhea Ripley’s “Brutality” theme song as she goes to the ring for her WrestleMania 37 Night Two match against RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.

Here is the full announcement on Wale-