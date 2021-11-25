Big E Gives His Thoughts On WWE NXT 2.0 Star Bron Breakker

During an interview with The Illuminerdi, WWE Champion Big E gave his thoughts on NXT 2.0 star Bron Breakker:

“There’s been a lot of talk for people who are plugged into NXT with Bron Breakker. Seeing him do the things he does. And what I love is he’s a guy of this era who’s only been training for about seven months. When he said he’s only been training for seven months, it kinda blew my mind,” Big E said. “He’s been playing football. I think he dabbled in the NFL for a little bit. But I love that he feels like a part of this modern era but he reminds everyone so much of his dad (Rick Steiner) and uncle (Scott Steiner). And the singlet? Man! You get that Steiner Brother nostalgia! One of the greatest tag teams of all time.”