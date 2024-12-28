The following press release was issued today:

WWE Champion Big E Joins Fiesta Sports Foundation as Chief FIESTA Officer

Former WWE Champion and College Football Player to Enhance the Fiesta Bowl Experience

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (December 27, 2024) – Bringing his larger-than-life personality to engage the passionate fans attending the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Big E joins the Fiesta Sports Foundation as “Chief FIESTA Officer.”

In his role, Big E will enhance the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl experience through a variety of fan-centric activities while bringing unparalleled energy and fun to the first-ever CFP Quarterfinal.

“The first-ever College Football Playoff Quarterfinal being played at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl is worthy of maximum hype and energy to mark this historic moment on the field,” said Fiesta Sports Foundation Executive Director & CEO Erik Moses. “Big E, a college football player and one of WWE’s premier personalities, will elevate fan interactions and engagements before, during and after the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.”

Some of the ways that Big E will perform his Chief FIESTA Officer duties:

* Fan Engagement: Bringing his signature energy to game day with special appearances, unique fan moments, and creative initiatives that make the Fiesta Bowl unforgettable.

* Interactive Experiences: Energizing fans through activities like meet-and-greets, the Big E Flex Cam, fan challenges, and on-field moments that amplify the excitement of Fiesta Bowl events.

* Event Participation: Representing the Fiesta Bowl at key events such as parades, pregame festivities, and team arrivals, creating unforgettable experiences for fans and participants.

* Media & Brand Promotion: Media appearances, social media takeovers, and community outreach, enhancing the Bowl’s visibility and cultural impact.

* Community Connection: Collaborating with local organizations and community partners

Big E was introduced to the Valley fans and visitors at the Rate Bowl on Thursday night and will continue to enhance the fan engagement around the Fiesta Sports Foundation’s events, including the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe, to make them unforgettable for all fans and participants.

In addition to these engagements, Big E will partake in social media takeovers on the Fiesta Bowl channels offering up exclusive vantage points of the Fiesta Sports Foundation’s signature events.

“I’m thrilled to step into this role as Chief Fiesta Officer,” Big E said. “College football has always been close to my heart, and the Fiesta Bowl is one of the biggest stages to celebrate the game we all love. I’m here to bring the energy, connect with the fans and make sure this year’s Fiesta Bowl is unforgettable. Let’s have some fun and make some noise!”

Prior to becoming a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion in 2021, Big E was a defensive lineman at the University of Iowa. Following his football career, Big E rose through the WWE ranks and eventually became part of the tag team trio, The New Day, in 2014.

Along with his WWE credentials, Big E was also an accomplished powerlifter, winning the USA Powerlifting U.S. Open Championships and RAW National Championships in 2010 and 2011.

ABOUT THE FIESTA SPORTS FOUNDATION

Since 1971, the Fiesta Sports Foundation is a world-class community organization that executes innovative experiences, drives economic growth and champions charitable causes, inspiring pride in all Arizonans during and outside of college football bowl season. As a nonprofit organization, it is driven by its vision for the importance of community outreach and service. Through the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Rate Bowl and its year-round events, such as the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe, corporate partnerships and numerous community events throughout the year, the organization provides charitable giving to enhance Arizona nonprofit organizations that serve communities through youth, sports and education.