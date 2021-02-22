Big E Launches New Project On Black History

WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E is partnering with friend & longtime ring gear designer Jonathan Davenport, plus journalist & author Andreas Hale, for a new animated series that will shine a light on some of the greatest black Americans from our country’s history.

“Our Heroes Rock” also features Grammy-nominated rapper Rapsody. The concept was described as a “hip-hop odyssey through black history.”

Big E spoke to Anthony Sulla-Heffinger of Yahoo Sports to discuss the new project.

“I wondered, what if we did something akin to ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ but for important Black figures, activists, politicians and artists,” Big E said. “One of the things that resonated with me is that ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ started in the 1970s, but there are so many people, regardless of age, who can still recite the jingles and know things about bills and laws because of that show.”

A Kickstarter campaign has been launched to fund the new project. As of this writing, 107 backers have pledged $7,734 of a $75,000 goal. There are 48 days left to fund the animated series.

The campaign page notes that this is, “A 3D animated family series that explores the Heroes of Black History through Hip-Hop and Science Fiction. (Pilot Episode).”

The goal for the campaign notes, “Making an animated short is expensive and a significant amount of work for a small, dedicated team. From the animation to the original song, it’s going to take a great deal of effort. We set our goal to $75,000 to make a pilot episode that is 4 minutes long and will cover everything from artist fees to Kickstarter reward expenses. However, we are hoping to raise $150,000 to make the highest quality project that will extend the length of the short and allow us to create a narrative that will truly honor Ruby Bridges.”

The first episode and focus of the Kickstarter campaign is about Ruby Bridges, who in the 1960s desegregated an all-white school in New Orleans. Big E, who will also voice one of the main characters on the show – E-TOUR, a robot that guides kids through the futuristic Hall of Heroes, commented on the name of the project.

“The reason why we decided to call it ‘Our Heroes Rock’ is because these shouldn’t just be the heroes for Black people, they should be the heroes for people of all ethnicities, races, sexual orientation,” Big E said. “Anyone can look to someone like Ruby Bridges and be inspired. We wanted to emphasize that this really is all of our history and that Black history shouldn’t just be segmented into one month and we just move on. This is a huge part of the fabric of our country.”

He continued, “I went to a really, really vigorous prep school and got a great education but wasn’t exposed to these things. It felt like something that would be great to have kids know these names, know these stories. I also think it makes you a more empathetic person, when you see people of color, when you see Black people who have done incredible things for so long. You realize how much we have been through, how much we have overcome as a people.”

While the Ruby Bridges episode will feature Rapsody, other artists have expressed interest in being associated with the project, including Wale, 9th Wonder, and Flatbush Zombies. Big E has also received support from people in his WWE family – Bianca Belair, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods.

“In a lot of ways, this isn’t a pro wrestling project, this isn’t a work project,” Big E said. “That’s something that excites me too. Getting outside of that mode, as much as I love being a professional wrestler, this is something that I have found creatively fulfilling.”

If the Kickstarter is successful, the trio has talked about expanding the “Our Heroes Rock” brand to things like books for kids and an interactive component.

You can find full details and the Kickstarter campaign at this link. Below is a promo from Big E’s Twitter page, along with the official Story from the campaign page: